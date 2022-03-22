ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets edge higher, Egypt blue-chip index rises 1.3%

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

Major Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, in tandem with global markets, while Egypt’s blue-chip index rose for the sixth straight session.

Egypt’s index jumped 1.3%, after rising more than 4% on Monday, its biggest percentage gain in nearly two years.

“The Egyptian stock market opened on the upside as investors take into account the initiatives launched by the government to alleviate the effects of the war in Ukraine on the Egyptian economy,” said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist - MENA at Exness.

Egypt on Tuesday lowered its real gross domestic product growth target for its upcoming financial year, which begins in July, to 5.5%, a day after the central bank raised its key interest rates by 100 basis points in an exceptional monetary policy committee meeting.

Egypt jumps over 4% to mark best day in nearly 2 years

European stock indexes edged higher as investors adjusted interest rate expectations while oil prices rose, supported by supply risks from a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia and concern about attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended up 0.4%.

Saudi Arabia’s market leader in retail pharmacies Nahdi Medical Co made a strong market debut. Its shares rose about 21% to 158.4 riyals from its initial public offering price of 131 riyals per share. Its shares closed at 150 riyals.

Nahdi had raised $1.36 billion in the country’s biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco’s listing in 2019.

Saudi Arabian Mining Company’s shares rose 3.5% after the company said its new ammonia berth exported its first shipment.

Dubai’s main share index closed down 0.3%, under pressure from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company which shed 2.1%.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.7%, after closing lower in the previous two sessions.

The Qatari index edged up 0.1%, with gains in materials companies offset by losses in the energy sector.

Commercial Bank fell 2.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.4% to 12,881

ABU DHABI rose 0.7% to 9,632

DUBAI lost 0.3% to 3,350

QATAR rose 0.1% to 13,397

EGYPT gained 1.3% to 11,663

BAHRAIN was up 1.1% to 2,004

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,314

KUWAIT gained 1.1% to 8,780

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatari index Major Gulf stock markets Dubai's main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets edge higher, Egypt blue-chip index rises 1.3%

OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts, says PM Imran

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee aircraft crashes in Peshawar

CJP forms five-member bench on presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

Broadsheet CEO's revelations expose politically-inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

KSE-100 ends marginally lower as volume traded remains low

Egypt's Sisi hosts UAE, Israeli leaders at Red Sea resort

Read more stories