ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US fintech Acorns to give users exposure to bitcoin via ProShares ETF

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

US financial technology firm Acorns will allow customers to use its app to invest up to 5% of their portfolio in bitcoin via an exchange traded-fund, in response to increasing interest from users of cryptocurrency, the company said Tuesday.

The Irvine, California-based company will offer bitcoin exposure to users through the ProShares bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which began trading in October as the first US bitcoin futures-based ETF.

Retail brokers and robo advisers including Robinhood Markets Inc, TD Ameritrade and Wealthfront have started to offer customers exposure to cryptocurrencies over the past several years either through direct trading or investment vehicles as popular interest in such digital assets has surged.

Acorns will determine what percentage of a customer’s portfolio can be put in bitcoin based on their investment profile, which includes age, income and overall financial goals.

Bitcoin to the rescue: cryptocurrencies’ role in Ukraine

That percentage ranges from a conservative 1% exposure to an “aggressive” 5% exposure, Acorns’ chief executive officer, Noah Kerner, said in an interview.

“We’re really trying to drive home the philosophy of diversification and the principles of long-term investing,” he said.

Kerner added that about two-thirds of Acorns’ 4.6 million subscribers across the United States said they had not invested in crypto because of a lack of understanding as to how digital currencies work, as well as the volatility associated with the asset class.

“Something like bitcoin or any volatile asset class, it’s fine and sensible to have exposure to it, but it should be through the lens of a balanced portfolio,” Kerner said.

Earlier this month, Acorns notched a valuation of $2 billion after raising $300 million in a funding round led by buyout firm TPG. The company scrapped a proposed merger with a special- purpose acquisition company in January, citing market conditions.

bitcoin Acorns exchange-traded fund

Comments

1000 characters

US fintech Acorns to give users exposure to bitcoin via ProShares ETF

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

Pakistan steady after Naseem, Shaheen halt Australia in third Test

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Read more stories