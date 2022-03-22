ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.2%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.28%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.92%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TELE 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.99%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.59%)
TRG 71.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.21%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
YOUW 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.74%)
BR100 4,303 Increased By 6.2 (0.14%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 145.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,289 Increased By 59.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,525 Increased By 30.6 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Medvedev, Sabalenka top seeds at ATP and WTA Miami Open

AFP 22 Mar, 2022

MIAMI: Daniil Medvedev will try to reclaim the world number one ranking and top seed Aryna Sabalenka chases her first final in 10 months at the ATP and WTA Miami Open.

Men’s play starts Wednesday and women’s play begins Tuesday in the hardcourt tournament at Hard Rock Stadium, where highest seeds receive first-round byes.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic moved into the top spot of the rankings this week, bumping out reigning US Open champion Medvedev after a three-week stay following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.

The 26-year-old Russian, runner-up at the past two Australian Opens, would return to the top spot with a semi-final run at Miami.

Medvedev only reached his first Miami quarter-final last year, when he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut, so a last-four spot would mark a best-ever run in Miami.

And Medvedev has a potential second-round matchup with former world number one Andy Murray, provided the Briton gets past Argentina’s Federico Delbonis.

Murray, a 34-year-old Scotsman and three-time Grand Slam champion, won the Miami crown in 2009 and 2013 but lost his only meeting with Medvedev in Brisbane in 2019.

Also in Medvedev’s quarter of the draw is defending champion Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev is the second seed with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas third and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini fourth.

Swiatek beats Sakkari for Indian Wells WTA title, No 2 world ranking

Sabalenka, of Belarus, fell to fifth in this week’s rankings and has not reached a WTA final since last May on Madrid clay.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the second seed with Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit third and Greece’s Maria Sakkari fourth.

Australia’s top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is not in the field, but former world number ones Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep are in the draw.

Romania’s Halep could face Britain’s 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the reigning US Open champion, in the third round.

Japan’s Osaka could meet Canada’s 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up who ended Osaka’s title defense last year at New York, in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev Sabalenka

