ANL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TPLP 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.98%)
TREET 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.69%)
TRG 71.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 14,961 Increased By 65.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 43,335 Increased By 105.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,547 Increased By 53.2 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
NY coffee may test resistance at $2.2935

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may test a resistance at $2.2935 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.3530.

Based on the strength of the bounce over the past few days, it makes sense to presume a reversal of the downtrend from $2.6045.

A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a target zone of $2.3530-$2.4125.

NY coffee may fall into $2.1260-$2.1485 range

Support is at $2.22, a break below which could cause a fall to $2.1750.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

