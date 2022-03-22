Opposition accuses NA Speaker of committing violation of constitution

ISLAMABAD: Senior opposition leadership on Monday accused National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser of violating the Constitution by delaying a requisitioned session under the pretext of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Moot.

Talking to journalists outside Supreme Court, Shehbaz Sharif, flanked by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that the delay in summoning the NA is intentional on part of the speaker through which he wants to trap the opposition.

Sharif said that the opposition warmly welcomes its foreign guests and this was the reason the alliance of nine parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) delayed its ‘power show’.

Bilawal said that the PTI media cell is spreading propaganda against the military, which is not acceptable.

He said that the PTI has launched the “smear” campaign against the military after the prime minister felt the military is neutral in the ongoing no-confidence motion against him.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the days of the government are numbered and the opposition would not rest unless the “selected PM” is sent packing.

He said that the opposition parties will hold a huge rally, which will be enough to put the last nail in the coffin of the rulers, who have destroyed the country.

Talking to media at the same venue, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Monday charged that the media cell of the PML-N is involved in a propaganda campaign against the Army to create a wedge between the government and the military.

“The war waged against corrupt elements will reach its logical conclusion with the defeat of the opposition in the no-confidence motion,” he added.

However, he said that the combination of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that of the armed forces is for the stability of the country.

He said the armed forces stand by the government as per the Constitution.

Talking to journalists outside Supreme Court after the ruling PTI filed a presidential reference, seeking its opinion with regard to floor crossing, Chaudhary along with Industries Minister Hammad Azhar and adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan, said that the Supreme Court’s opinion on Article 63-A has been sought.

Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing firm, and “if God willing, ‘the corrupt elements’ will be defeated and those standing with the people of the country in fight against the mafias will emerge victorious”.

He said that the prime minister had already offered the dissidents to come back, as they still have time, adding if they failed to respond to the show cause notices within seven days, action will be taken against them.

