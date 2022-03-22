ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan’ signed

Recorder Report 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Charter of the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan was signed Monday by Secretary General, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, and President, Islamic Development Bank, Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser aimed at supporting the Afghan people.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The Trust Fund has been launched under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank. Its establishment was one of the key outcomes of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.

Addressing the Charter signing ceremony, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan warranted urgent action. He requested the OIC member states, the Islamic Financial Institutions, donors and other international partners to make donations to the Trust Fund, recalling the OIC’s decision to play a leading role in delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

He maintained that humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people would constitute an important facet of Pakistan’s forthcoming chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The foreign ministers felicitated the president, Islamic Development Bank, and his team for launching the Trust Fund well within the stipulated timeframe of three months. He also acknowledged the efforts being made by the OIC Secretary General and his Special Envoy for Afghanistan for galvanizing international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

He emphasized the need to redouble the efforts in view of the urgent and ascendant humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. Addressing the event, the OIC secretary general said the Trust aims to support the Afghan people. He urged international and regional donors, groups and individuals to support the Fund.

On his part, the president Islamic Development Bank said the Fund will focus on a comprehensive approach for economic self-reliance and stability of the Afghan people by revamping agriculture sector, promoting Small and Medium Enterprise and creating inclusive environment for women and youth.

In addition to its continued, multi-faceted economic and developmental assistance, Pakistan has already announced an assistance package of Pak rupees five billion for Afghanistan. It remains firmly committed to supporting the Afghan People, in the wake of serious humanitarian challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OIC Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Islamic Development Bank Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan’ signed

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories