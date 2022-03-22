‘Charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan’ signed

ISLAMABAD: The Charter of the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan was signed Monday by Secretary General, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, and President, Islamic Development Bank, Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser aimed at supporting the Afghan people.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The Trust Fund has been launched under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank. Its establishment was one of the key outcomes of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.

Addressing the Charter signing ceremony, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan warranted urgent action. He requested the OIC member states, the Islamic Financial Institutions, donors and other international partners to make donations to the Trust Fund, recalling the OIC’s decision to play a leading role in delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

He maintained that humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people would constitute an important facet of Pakistan’s forthcoming chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The foreign ministers felicitated the president, Islamic Development Bank, and his team for launching the Trust Fund well within the stipulated timeframe of three months. He also acknowledged the efforts being made by the OIC Secretary General and his Special Envoy for Afghanistan for galvanizing international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

He emphasized the need to redouble the efforts in view of the urgent and ascendant humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. Addressing the event, the OIC secretary general said the Trust aims to support the Afghan people. He urged international and regional donors, groups and individuals to support the Fund.

On his part, the president Islamic Development Bank said the Fund will focus on a comprehensive approach for economic self-reliance and stability of the Afghan people by revamping agriculture sector, promoting Small and Medium Enterprise and creating inclusive environment for women and youth.

In addition to its continued, multi-faceted economic and developmental assistance, Pakistan has already announced an assistance package of Pak rupees five billion for Afghanistan. It remains firmly committed to supporting the Afghan People, in the wake of serious humanitarian challenges.

