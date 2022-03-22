COAS terms OIC-CFMs’ moot ‘historic’ development

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, while referring to the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing the international community to a shared vision and a joint strategy to find solution to the emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt called on General Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security were discussed.

The COAS said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed truly brotherly relations and emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The Egyptian foreign minister acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022