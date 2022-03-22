ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
OIC-CFMs’ moot, Pakistan Day parade: ‘Red Zone’ under high security

Fazal Sher 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have put in place comprehensive security arrangements at the Red Zone as well as across the city for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFMs) and the Pakistan Day parade.

The 48th session of the OIC-CFM will start today (Tuesday) March 22-23. Over 2,000 personnel of Rangers, 1,000 personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC), and a heavy contingent of police have been deployed at Red Zone as well as across the city in order to thwart any untoward incident.

Sources said the district administration has also requested for provision of 1,000 more FC, which was not provided by the concerned authorities.

All roads leading to the Red Zone were put under tight security with a heavy deployment of police and rangers as well as majority entry point of the Red Zone were closed to normal traffic.

According to details, NADRA Chowk Express Chowk, State Bank Chowk, and Ayub Chowk were closed for traffic.

Only Margalla Road is open for entry and exit routes in the Red Zone.

The authorities have also deployed Rangers around all the sensitive buildings in the vicinity including Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Supreme Court, and Pak-Secretariat blocks.

Police were conducting random search of vehicles in different parts of the city.

Personnel of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) of the capital police, lady police, mobile patrolling, mobile Eagles, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), were also deputed at different locations.

The strength of police at the entry points to Islamabad has been enhanced with strict checking of vehicles continuing.

Witnesses said that people arriving in the city through public transport were being strictly checked and searched by police.

Due to movements of foreign delegations arriving for the OIC Conference, short-term unannounced diversions were observed at Srinagar Highway, Murree Road, and Islamabad Expressway. Road users particularly on Srinagar Highway have to face problems due to the strict security measures taken by the police for the OIC conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

