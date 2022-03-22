PM’s allegations: media JAC seeks proof

ISLAMABAD: In a statement issued Monday, the Media Joint Action Committee has taken a serious note of the false allegations made by the Prime Minister against media in his public address on Sunday. Imran Khan alleged that “media houses had been bought by political parties and some were also being funded from foreign sources. In effect, this amounts to accusing the media of corruption.”

The statement said JAC challenges the Prime Minister to prove these scandalous allegations. Being in the government he has the resources to investigate and prove it, it added.

The JAC asked the Prime Minister to understand that false and baseless statements about media houses would not serve any purpose. Media and journalists are performing their professional responsibilities guaranteed by the constitution. The JAC requested Imran Khan not to make such statements for political point scoring.

The joint statement further stated that if proof can not be provided for these allegations within a reasonable time, JAC reserves its right to approach the honourable judiciary for relief against these scandalous, false and defamatory allegations.

