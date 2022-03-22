ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
Mar 22, 2022
Human rights violations: OIC states urged to announce boycott of India

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami(JI)Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq, Monday, while welcoming the foreign ministers and ...
Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq, Monday, while welcoming the foreign ministers and delegates of Islamic nations to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in Islamabad has said that the member countries must boycott India over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing a press conference here, he said that “We look forward to the OIC’s deliberation on contemporary challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah today from Kashmir to Palestine and Afghanistan”.

He further said “We urge the OIC members to recognize the current government in Afghanistan and remove the economic sanctions on humanitarian grounds in order to provide relief to the suffering Afghans”.

People of Kashmir and Palestine are eagerly waiting for the OIC’s ministers to raise their plight from the prestigious forum. Also it is the collective responsibility of Muslim governments to combat Islamophobia and blasphemy committed against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the holy places.

Haq said that the people of Kashmir were facing Indian atrocities for the past 74 years and during this period almost 500,000 people lost their lives in their struggle for independence from Indian occupation, 125,000 children became orphans, 24,000 Kashmiri women were raped by the Indian forces, and 164,000 people were jailed.

But Kashmiri people never called off their struggle, adding that India and Pakistan over the time inked various agreements to settle the dispute peacefully but every time India violated the set agreements.

He urged the OIC member states to force Indian government to revert to the August 5, 2019 position, free all the political prisoners and respect the will of the Kashmiri people as per the United Nations resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

