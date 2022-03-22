ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gastrointestinal diseases: Experts underscore need for creating awareness

Recorder Report 22 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Hundreds of people including children are being brought to public and private hospitals in Karachi and other parts of Sindh due to acute gastroenteritis, a water-borne disease which cause watery diarrhea, senior health experts said and called for creating awareness among people about prevention of food and water-borne diseases to minimize preventable deaths.

Urging government and the pharmaceutical sector to provide funds for research in the area of gastrointestinal diseases, water-borne ailments and blood-borne infections including viral hepatitis, senior gastroenterologists advised people to take precautionary measures by drinking clean water and avoid eating uncooked food from roadside vendors.

They were speaking at a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pak GI and Liver Disease Society (PGLDS) and a local pharmaceutical firm for the launch of PGLDS Research Awards to be given to 10 top researchers for their papers in the field of gastroenterology during the coming annual conference of the society in the June 2022.

“There is a serious outbreak of acute gastroenteritis in Karachi and other cities of Sindh and hundreds of patients including children are being brought to hospitals for the treatment. Watery diarrhea is a serious health issue, which can take life of a healthy person within hours if immediate medical treatment is not provided to the patient”, Prof Amanullah Abbasi, a senior gastroenterologist associated with PGLDS said while speaking on the occasion. Prof Abbassi claimed that research conducted by Pakistani experts also helped the world in understanding Covid-19 as dozens of papers on signs and symptoms of pandemic and its management were published in international journals and urged the government and the private sector to come forward and provide more funds for research in common health issues including gastrointestinal disorders and water-borne diseases in Pakistan.

Atif Iqbal, Managing Director of the local pharmaceutical firm High-Q, which is providing funds for the research in the field of gastroenterology, said in addition to providing funding for research, they were going to import latest technology and Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for the detection of gastrointestinal disorders in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MoU signed Gastrointestinal diseases PGLDS Atif Iqbal

Comments

1000 characters

Gastrointestinal diseases: Experts underscore need for creating awareness

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories