ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Pakistan Sports Festival’ concludes

Press Release 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: With the joint collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate and Frontier Corps North the Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 concluded with great enthusiasm in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan Sports Festival is jointly played in the tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur from February 1 to March 22. More than one thousand teams and more than ten thousand players from these three districts participated.

Sports, cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis and athletics competitions were held in the sports festival.

Final matches of various competitions were played in the closing ceremony held in Khyber District. The Chief Guest Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afridi appreciated the performance of the winning teams & players and distributed trophies and prizes.

The purpose of organising this sports festival was to promote healthy activities and find new talent in tribal districts.

The youth of these districts took an active part in this sports festival and thanked the government of Pakistan & Frontier Corps North and said that holding such tournaments would give rise to new players.

The closing ceremony was attended by athletes participating in the sports festival, officials of district administration & security forces and a large number of other guests from different walks of life including locals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ayub Afridi Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pakistan Sports Festival’ concludes

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories