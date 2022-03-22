‘Pakistan Sports Festival’ concludes

ISLAMABAD: With the joint collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate and Frontier Corps North the Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 concluded with great enthusiasm in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan Sports Festival is jointly played in the tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur from February 1 to March 22. More than one thousand teams and more than ten thousand players from these three districts participated.

Sports, cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis and athletics competitions were held in the sports festival.

Final matches of various competitions were played in the closing ceremony held in Khyber District. The Chief Guest Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afridi appreciated the performance of the winning teams & players and distributed trophies and prizes.

The purpose of organising this sports festival was to promote healthy activities and find new talent in tribal districts.

The youth of these districts took an active part in this sports festival and thanked the government of Pakistan & Frontier Corps North and said that holding such tournaments would give rise to new players.

The closing ceremony was attended by athletes participating in the sports festival, officials of district administration & security forces and a large number of other guests from different walks of life including locals.

