ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends higher

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, although concerns about inflation and several broker downgrades kept a check on its overall gain.

The commodity-heavy index rose 0.5%, hitting its highest level in more than two weeks, driven by gains in Shell and BP which both gained about 4.1%.

These tracked a jump of more than $4 in the price of crude oil after news that European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.

Glencore and Anglo American also rose as an Australia ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores to Russia drove London aluminium prices up nearly 5%.

Higher commodity prices have driven up mining and energy stocks, which have a big weight on the FTSE 100. As a result it has notched up a 0.7% gain so far this year, compared with a near 7% drop in the pan-European STOXX 600.

“This resilient performance has helped to put the UK back on the map for overseas investors looking to diversify their holdings,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

Shares in the London Stock Exchange Group fell 0.6% after it said it will sell its wealth management technology operations BETA+ for $1.1 billion to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group and Motive Partners to cut its debt.

Antofagasta rose 8.1% after the miner said it had agreed to exit the Reko Diq project in southwestern Pakistan as its growth strategy was focused on the production of copper and by-products in the Americas.

But energy consultant Inspired slumped 9.1% after warning of a hit to earnings in case Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom’s British arm shuts down.

The domestically focused midcap index slipped 0.7%, with travel and leisure, down 2.5%.

Balfour Beatty dropped 2.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “underweight,” while retail stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown fell 2.3% after Jefferies cut it to “underperform”.

Shell FTSE 100 BP London Stock Exchange Aluminium prices commodity prices

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 ends higher

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories