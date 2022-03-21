ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Raw sugar futures rise as crude oil prices climb

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures rose on Monday buoyed by gains in crude oil and many other commodities although an improving outlook for production in India helped to limit the upside potential.

Sugar

May raw sugar rose 1.6% to 19.23 cents per lb by 1230 GMT.

Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

Broker Marex said in a weekly update that estimates for India’s sugar production had risen to about 34 million tonnes from 31 million during the past couple of weeks and there was potential for them to climb further.

May white sugar rose 1.3% to $543.10 a tonne.

Raw sugar rallies as Petrobas says it will raise fuel prices

Coffee

May arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $2.2095 per lb.

Dealers said the market was regaining some ground after its recent sharp fall driven largely by liquidation of a long position.

Speculators cut their net long position in arabica coffee on ICE US in the week to March 15, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

May robusta coffee fell 0.3% to $2,161 a tonne.

Uganda’s coffee exports in February plunged 20% compared to the same period a year ago, the state-run sector regulator said on Saturday, attributing the decline to drought that cut yields in some parts of the country.

Cocoa

May London cocoa fell 0.5% to 1,705 pounds a tonne as heavy rains improved the outlook for the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast.

May New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,543 a tonne.

