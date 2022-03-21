ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
German companies sign deals in UAE as Berlin seeks alternative energy supplies

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: German companies signed several agreements with firms in the United Arab Emirates to build up a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries, Germany’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The signing of the deals come during a visit by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies. Berlin is making efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

UAE opens door for Assad’s return to Arab fold

Germany’s Hydrogenious and Uniper, along with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Japan’s JERA will enter a joint demonstration project for hydrogen transport, the ministry said in a statement.

Robert Habeck UAE deals UAE Germany relation

