Pakistan stun West Indies to end World Cup drought

HAMILTON: Pakistan ended an 18-match losing streak at Women’s Cricket World Cups with an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Hamilton on Monday, blowing open the race for the semi-finals.

In a rain-shortened match with innings of 20 overs, Pakistan bowled superbly to contain the West Indies’ potent batting line-up to 89-7 then overhauled the modest target with seven balls to spare.

It was their first win at the World Cup since the 2009 tournament in Australia, where they also beat the West Indies.

“This was desperately needed, we all wanted that win,” said spinner Nida Dar, who took a career-best 4-10.

“This one goes to all the Pakistani fans who are watching and supporting us.”

Pakistan remain out of the semi-finals reckoning with one win in five matches but the shock result will boost the West Indies’ rivals in a tight race for the final four.

The West Indies can still make the semi-finals but need to beat South Africa and have results involving India and England go their way.

“It’s a do-or-die situation now and we have to come out banging,” West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said of her team’s match against South Africa on Thursday.

Taylor admitted the total against Pakistan was sub-par, crediting Pakistan’s spinners with choking her side’s big hitters.

Sidra Ameen becomes first Pakistani woman to score century in World Cup

“We knew that we had to rotate strike to go big but we couldn’t get going,” she said.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first after a deluge saw the start delayed by five hours.

Pakistan limited the West Indies to 23-1 in the first five overs, then 38-2 at the halfway mark.

Dar ended her spell with a flourish, taking two wickets off successive balls to finish the 16th over.

Nashra Sandhu then took another with the first ball of the 17th to make it three wickets off three deliveries for Pakistan.

The West Indies ended on 89-7, with Deandra Dottin top-scoring on 27.

Pakistan made a slow start to the chase but managed to preserve wickets, reaching 57-2 in the 13th over when Muneeba Ali was caught for 37.

They kept up pressure on the West Indies with quick singles, chipping away at the total as Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail saw Pakistan home with 20 and 22 respectively.