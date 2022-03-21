ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CBOT soybeans biased to break support at $16.65

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract is biased to break a support at $16.65 a bushel and fall into the $16.22-1/2 to $16.43-1/2 range.

The consolidation keeps going in a neutral zone of $16.43-3/4 to $16.91-1/4. After several days of sideways move, the contract failed to climb above a rising trendline.

The failure suggests a downside bias.

A downward wave c from $17.34 may resume and travel towards $16.22-1/2.

A break above $16.91-1/4 could lead to a gain into the $17.07-1/2 to $17.34 range.

Soybeans rise on firm vegoils, Argentina crop concerns; corn steady

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn Soybeans

