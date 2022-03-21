ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-10.97%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.41%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.93%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.57%)
UNITY 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 6.2 (0.14%)
BR30 14,886 Decreased By -159.5 (-1.06%)
KSE100 43,314 Decreased By -36.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: W.House

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Sunday.

“The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement added that Biden’s trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.

“The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki said of Biden’s trip to Europe.

“But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” she added.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, traveled to Kyiv to visit the besieged capital last week after Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor last month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Duda in Warsaw earlier this month, with both condemning Russia’s military action, especially against civilians.

That meeting came shortly after the United States rejected a Polish offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base – an offer which caught US officials off guard – saying the proposal raised “serious concerns” for the entire NATO alliance.

The United Nations has estimated around 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, with roughly one-third of them going abroad, mostly to Poland.

