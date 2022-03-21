ANL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
BOP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-9.68%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PACE 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TPL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TRG 72.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.9%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,982 Decreased By -63.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 43,351 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,591 No Change 0 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will resume international flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain in April, city leader Carrie Lam said Monday.

After the highly transmissible Omicron variant emerged in January, authorities quickly put in place flight bans from eight countries deemed high-risk – including the United States, Britain, France and India – and in February added a ninth, Nepal.

Dubai airport fully operational for first time since pandemic

But infections climbed rapidly within the finance hub despite tightening social distancing measures, and in three months Hong Kong recorded more than a million cases and 5,600 deaths.

On Monday, Lam said starting April 1, Hong kong lift remove flight bans – known as a “circuit breaker” – for the nine countries.

“The circuit-breaker … is inopportune now,” she said during a press conference.

“The epidemic situations in those countries are not worse than Hong Kong’s, and most arrivals did not have serious symptoms. To extend the circuit-breaker will add to concerns and anxieties of Hong Kong residents stranded there.”

Lam’s administration has been pummelled for its handling of the Covid crisis, for putting out unclear messages about proposed mass testing and lockdown measures.

England to roll out fourth Covid shot: NHS

Fear of being caught in a sudden lockdown fuelled panic – causing residents to strip supermarket shelves bare – and led to a record high exodus of both foreign and local residents.

By mid-March, Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of more than 134,000 people leaving the city.

hong kong United States france Carrie Lam

