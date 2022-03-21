ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,329
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,888
37524hr
Sindh
573,579
Punjab
504,393
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,951
KPK
218,629
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Sohail Sarfraz 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The share of domestic taxes in overall tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declined to 47.9 percent during July-December (2021-22) as compared to 55.7 percent during the same period of 2020-21.

The FBR’s data revealed that during the current fiscal year (July-December) period, the share of domestic taxes has declined to 47.9 percent as compared to 55.7 percent during the previous fiscal year. There are a number of reasons for this decrease during the said period.

In case of crude oil, the incidence of taxation has shifted from domestic (ex-refinery) to import stage. This has contributed heavily in reducing the share of domestic sales tax. Second, the increase in international price of such essential items as edible has increased their overall import value, which has also resulted in higher sales tax at import stage.

The import of edible oil in value terms increased from Rs.196.2 billion to Rs.329.1 billion or 67.8 percent, in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year as compared to first half of previous fiscal year. Third, due to increased economic activity in sectors like textile and agriculture, import of cotton and fertilizers has recorded a significant increase. For instance, import of cotton has jumped in terms of quantity and value by 19.2% and 64.2%, respectively.

Filing of tax returns: FBR facilitates new taxpayers

During first half (July-December) 2021-22, sales tax remained top revenue generating sources of federal taxes receipts. It constitutes around 43.7 percent of the total net revenue collection. The collection during first half (July-December) 2021-22 has been around Rs. 1,275 billion against Rs. 916.8 billion in the first half (July-December) 2020-21. Overall sales tax collection grew by 39.1% and in absolute terms around Rs. 358.2 billion of higher amount has been collected during first half (July-December) 2021-22 as compared to the collection of corresponding period previous year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Sales Tax share of domestic taxes import of edible oil

Comments

Comments are closed.

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Read more stories