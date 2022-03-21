ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis’ attacks on KSA

APP 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned launching of ballistic missile by Houthis towards civilian infrastructure and economic installations in Jazan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” said Foreign Office spokesperson in a news release.

He said such attacks not only violated the international laws but also threatened peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

Pakistan also called for immediate cessation of these attacks.

“The successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable,” it was added.

