PPP warns of ‘possible petrol crisis’ in country

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Sunday expressed fear of a severe petrol crisis in the country due to poor policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“The country is facing many challenges due to poor policies of the federal government. At present, petrol for only eight days is left in the country,” said the Senate deputy chairman in a statement.

“We only want to timely alert the government. If it does not take immediate measures, there will be a severe petrol crisis in the country,” he warned.

“The government’s decisions and poor policies have exacerbated the problems of the oil marketing companies,” maintained Saleem Mandviwalla.

“The government should take the oil companies on board and remove all their reservations,” he advised.

“If the government remains a silent spectator, the country will face a severe crisis,” he stated.