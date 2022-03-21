George Orwell had famously said, “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims...but accomplices”. His remark, in my view, presents a sardonic comment on the current situation obtaining in Pakistan where an honest but politically less astute prime minister has been successfully cornered by those who unfortunately do not enjoy good reputation insofar as their political propriety is concerned.

Things have become extremely difficult for him amid unconfirmed reports that he has been abandoned by the country’s ‘Establishment’. The PM must continue to persevere for he stands to lose nothing but the chains of a razor thin majority in the National Assembly-based government through which he has been ruling the country since the 2018 general elections.

Firdaus Alam (Karachi)

