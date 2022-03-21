ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
British Airways partner Comair resumes S Africa flights

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: British Airways’ franchise partner in South Africa, Comair, said it would start flying again on Thursday after being suspended by the local regulator for security reasons.

BA flights operated by Comair and its low-cost subsidiary Kulula.com would resume “following the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reinstating Comair’s Air Operators’ Certificate”, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday night. The South African regulator suspended the airline on Saturday, after an investigation uncovered issues posing “an immediate risk to safety and security”.

Comair flights experienced a spate of issues over the past month, according to the SACAA, including engine trouble and landing gear malfunctions.

The carrier was asked to show it had complied with safety management regulations and was taking corrective action for the flights to resume.

After examining the evidence provided by Comair, the suspension was lifted with “immediate effect”, the SACAA said in a statement.

The company advised travellers to check the details of their flights before travelling to the airport, as services would resume progressively.

