ANL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
BOP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-9.68%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PACE 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TPL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TRG 72.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.9%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,982 Decreased By -63.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 43,351 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,591 No Change 0 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Paris Saint-Germain thrashed at Monaco as Mbappe frustrated

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

MONACO: Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 3-0 at Monaco on Sunday after a Wissam Ben Yedder double strike, as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both booked in a feisty Ligue 1 encounter.

PSG remain 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 after the fourth league defeat of the season for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who have been shaken since being dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Nice can close the gap to 12 points if they beat Marseille in Sunday’s late Ligue 1 game.

Monaco captain Ben Yedder is now Ligue 1’s top scorer with 18 goals after his 25th minute tap-in from a rebound, and an 84th minute penalty.

Ben Yedder also helped in the build-up for German striker Kevin Volland’s goal for Monaco, making it 2-0 on 68 minutes in what was the real turning point of the game as PSG began to chase.

Mbappe and Neymar started for PSG and had a string of opportunities as the visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

Mbappe said the bitterness of the Champions League defeat earlier this month was still felt at the club.

“We could win 8-0 and nobody would care, they’d just be thinking about the Champions League,” he said.

“We need to remain professional, think of our families,” said Mbappe, who was full of praise for his old club.

“They are a great team, playing in European competition,” said the 23-year-old.

PSG captain the Brazilian Marquinhos described the defeat as a wake-up call.

“If we carry on like that the title will be in danger. We have been warned,” he said.

“We came here to win and have fun, but that was a catastrophe.”

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said it was time his players picked themselves up.

“On a sporting level, that was shameful. We have to get over the disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League,” the Argentine said.

Monaco’s Belgian coach Philippe Clement can also thank his goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, who made important saves from Mbappe, Neymar and the marauding Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.

