Hot, dry weather likely today

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday. However, isolated rain, wind, thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts during next 24 hours”, the Met said. Over the past 24 hours: rain, wind, thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained dry and hot in other parts of the country.

