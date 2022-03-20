The bigger picture

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman is known for his political astuteness. There’s no doubt about his impressive ability to make his presence felt. The way he stole the media limelight by sending a large number of his “volunteers” to the Federal Lodges in Islamabad amid rising political temperature says it all. Whatever, therefore, is happening inside and at the doorsteps of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s “Sindh House” is only a sequel to the first episode of blockbuster “Federal Lodges Under Focus”. The question is: where’s PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif in this bigger picture? The answer is: he’s unfortunately nowhere. He neither has a ‘militia’ nor the “Punjab House”.

Hammad Khan (Islamabad)

