OPC to impart skill training to district officers

Recorder Report 20 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistani Commission will provide professional training to the District Overseas officers regarding DOPC dealing and protocol.

He directed the officers to highlight the activities of OPC on social media as much as possible so that Pakistanis living abroad would know that OPC is fully engaged in providing services to Overseas. He was presiding over a weekly performance meeting with officers at OPC Punjab Here today.

Earlier, Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas while giving a briefing has said that 1163 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis have been resolved within 5 weeks while in this context fixed target of 2000 till May 2022 will be achieved soon.

He directed the OPC Coordinators attending the meeting to invite eminent personalities from various walks of life and to make them visit the OPC once a week. He directed the officers to make the OPC front desk more active and to direct the DOPCs chairmen to upload the activities of their district overseas committee meetings on Facebook.

On the occasion, Vice Chairperson Dr. Shahid Mehmood appreciated the work of the best performing OPC officers. The meeting was attended by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishratullah Niazi, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Admin OPC Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue OPC Aslam Ramey, Deputy Director and Dealing Officers.

Overseas Pakistani Commission Syed Khadim Abbas Dr. Shahid Mehmood

