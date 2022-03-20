Property dispute: five killed in Malakand

MALAKAND: At least five persons were killed when two groups clashed over a property dispute in Palai area of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday.

Family members of the slain persons and large number of residents of the area registered their protest by placing their bodies on the road leading to Swat, hence disrupting the flow of traffic on the motorway.

The situation is very tense after the incident. The police said that four people belonging to a group and one from another was killed in the incident. They said that teams had been formed to arrest the culprits.