Pakistan, Australia: Lahore to host white-ball matches

LAHORE: Pakistan and Australia cricket boards have mutually agreed to shift white-ball matches from Rawalpindi to Lahore on the dates as announced previously.

The decision was made on Saturday following discussions between the two boards. This means the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will host the 29th March, 31st March and 2nd April One-Day Internationals as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on 5th April at the back of the third Test, which commences on 21st March.

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time. Australia’s white-ball players, as originally planned, will arrive in Lahore on 24th March and after one-day room isolation, will integrate with other members of their side. Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble on 22nd March and will resume training on 25th March.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November. Australia are presently seventh and Pakistan ninth in the 13-team event, but a lot of 50-over cricket still needs to be played.

Moreover, the provincial government has finalised necessary arrangements for the matches in Lahore. Players and officials will be given the status of state guests while CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas should be fully operational during the matches.

Lahore police will provide full security on the occasion of Pakistan-Australia cricket matches in the City. According to the security plan, more than 8,000 personnel including 10 SPs, 31 SDPOs, 77 SHOs, 332 upper subordinates will be on duty.

