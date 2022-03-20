Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed, during the week prices of majority of non-perishable items remained unchanged but prices of perishable items and fruits witnessed an increasing trend. Moreover, with the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan the Ramazan-specific items such as dates, traditional juices, drinks, and basin prices have also gone up.

Ghee/cooking oil prices have gone out of control as best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others’ prices touched almost Rs 500 per kg mark, while B-grade brands’ prices have also crossed Rs 375 per litre mark. B-grade cooking oil price has gone up from Rs 375 per pack to Rs 380 per pack of 900 grams.

The traders said that the price of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan has been increased by Rs 270 per 5 litre pack from Rs 2,130 per 5 litre to Rs 2,400 per 5 litre. While mustard oil is being sold at Rs 475 per kg.

Mutton price jumped from Rs 1,350 per kg to Rs 1,400 per kg, while boneless beef price up from Rs 750 per kg to Rs 800 per kg and beef with bone up from Rs 600 per kg to Rs 650 per kg.

Chicken prices witnessed no change and remained stable at Rs 11,000 per 40 kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs 450 per kg. Eggs prices remained stable at Rs 3,500 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs 130 per dozen.

No change was witnessed in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which is being sold at Rs 3,500 per cylinder of 15 kg, while in retail, LPG price has jumped from Rs 235 per kg against Rs 245 per kg. In wholesale market, sugar price remained stable at Rs 4,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 90-95 per kg.

In the wholesale market, wheat flour price remained stable as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 1,040 per 15kg bag and normal quality at Rs 1,030 per 15kg bag, which in retail are being sold at Rs 1,070 and Rs 1,050 respectively. No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs 75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillis price is stable at Rs 465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs 400 per kg.

Ramazan-specific items basin price has gone up from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 200 per kg, dates price went up from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 300 per kg, Jam-e-Shireen bottle price went up from Rs 250 per bottle to Rs 300 per bottle.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices which have been increased a couple of weeks ago during this week remained stable as one litre pack of Olpers, Milk Pak and other brands is available at Rs 170 per pack. While milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices already have witnessed an increase of Rs 5 per pack from Rs 135 per pack to Rs 140 per pack. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs 145 per kg and yogurt at Rs 160 per kg. Formula milk prices were increased last week as Lactogen and Nido prices went up from Rs 420 per 200 gram pack to Rs 490 per 200 gram pack.

No changes were witnessed in rice prices, as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 7,600 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 205-210 per kg, while Broken Basmati is available at Rs 4,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg. Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality maashis available at Rs 10,800 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 10,000 per 40 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs 10,000 per 40 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg, masoor is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, whole gram at Rs 190 per kg, and moong at Rs 170 per kg.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as potato price remained stable at Rs 160 per 5 kg, which in retail are still being sold at 40 per kg, onions price went up from Rs 200 per 5 kg to Rs 220 per 5 kg,which in the retail are being sold at Rs 49 per kg against Rs 45 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs 330 per 5 kg to Rs 450 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 90-95 per kg against Rs 75 per kg. Peas price went down from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 80 per kg, Chinese garlic price remained stable at Rs 375 per kg, ginger price went down from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 200 per kg, fresh bean went down from Rs 160 per kg to Rs 140 per kg, okra price went up from Rs 175 per kg to Rs 225 per kg, bitter gourd price jumped from Rs 180 per kg to Rs 220 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs 45 per kg to Rs 50 per kg , pumpkin went down from Rs 65 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, cauliflower price further went down from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, brinjal price jumped from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

Overall fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as Iranian Kalakilo apple price remained stable at Rs 250 per kg, Pakistan Kalakilo apple at Rs 220 per kg, golden apple price went up from Rs 165 per kg to Rs 175 per kg, white apple price went up from Rs 140 per kg to Rs 150 per kg. Best quality banana price remained stable at Rs 180 per dozen, while normal is being sold in the range of Rs 120-130 per dozen, guava price went down from Rs110 per kg to Rs 90 per kg, best quality oranges price further went up from Rs250 per dozen to Rs 275 per dozen and normal quality oranges are available in the ranger of Rs 80-150 per dozen. New arrival best quality strawberry is available at Rs 300 per kg and normal quality at Rs 200 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022