QWP chief demands PM’s resignation

PESHAWAR: Demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad at the instigation of the party leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Sherpao village in Charsadda district, he said the political situation was getting worse and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be held accountable for any eventuality.

“Since Imran Khan has lost the majority in the National Assembly, therefore, he should step down to end this crisis,” he maintained.

Awami National Party leading workers Amjad Khan Utmanzai, Khushal Khan Utmanzai, Aimal Khan Utmanzai and Adam Khan Utmanzai announced joining the QWP along with their family members.

Aftab Sherpao said the PTI government had lost majority in the National Assembly, adding the country could descend into a civil war if the PTI leadership continued to create hurdles in the war of the no-confidence motion.

The QWP leader said Imran Khan was a selected prime minister, who lacked the ability to deliver. He said the opposition parties faced pressure from the general public to play their role in dislodging the PTI government, which was imposed on the nation. “The opposition did not have any personal enmity with the prime minister rather they are playing their due role to save the country from further destruction,” he said.

He said the opposition is taking a constitutional step to oust the prime minister. Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister should ensure the presence of the 172 lawmakers of the ruling alliance in the National Assembly to save himself from being ousted through the no-confidence motion instead of threatening to assemble one million supporters at the D-Chowk in Islamabad on March 27.

“The people are mature enough. The incumbent government stands exposed. It failed to deliver on its pledges in the last three and a half years,” he said. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was striving to rid the country of this incompetent government. He said the state institutions should play their role within the ambit of the constitution.

The QWP leader said that a fresh election would be called as soon as the PTI government was sent packing so that the people could elect their true representatives.

He also questioned the role of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, saying that he had lost the trust of the opposition parties. “The speaker is the custodian of the House, but Asad Qaiser has lost his credibility. He has become controversial as he is attending the political meetings of the ruling party,” he added.

He said the PTI introduced indecency in politics as its leaders were using indecent language against opponents. “This practice is against the political traditions of the country.

Aftab Sherpao said the government had mortgaged the sovereignty of the country with the International Monetary Fund. He said the government leaders were experts in taking U-turns.

