ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Construction work on Red Line BRT begins

INP 20 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government has started construction work on Karachi’s Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, according to Trans Karachi–the operator of Karachi Breeze System.

As per reports, the construction work on Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Red Line started on March 14. In the first phase, the route from Tank Chowk near Malir Halt to Safoora Chowrangi will be completed.

In this connection, the traffic police have issued alternate routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the construction site area.

According to a plan, the traffic police have advised people to avoid Tank Chowk to Saforra Chowrangi via Check Post No 6, Malir Cantt route.

People coming from M9 motorway and Malir Cantt can take University Road opposite to Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5 to go towards Safoora Chowrangi.

Similarly, the commuters coming from Tank Chowk can take Cantt Road if want to go towards University Road. Commuters coming from Tank Check/Model Colony can take the Cantt Road to go towards Pehalwan Goth.

RED LINE BRT

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

24 stations would be constructed on this line which will run from Malir Halt to Numaish via Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

A biogas plant will be installed on a 31-acre land in Bhens Colony area of Karachi, which will be used for fulfilling the fuel needs of the bus service.

Sindh Government Traffic police Red Line BRT M9 motorway

Comments

1000 characters

Construction work on Red Line BRT begins

Feb C/A deficit dips 78pc MoM

Next 3 years: $8.7bn ADB assistance ‘in the pipeline’

GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

Timely actions helped contain deficit: PM

POL products: Rs114bn collected through PL

‘Exports reach $100m per day in Feb’

Discussions constructive: IMF official

PM may lose majority if dissident PTI MPs are disqualified

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

Read more stories