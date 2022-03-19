SCBA, PBC oppose ‘Governor’s rule’ proposal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) opposed the “Governor’s Rule” in Sindh province, and warned that such undemocratic move will strongly be resisted.

In a separate message the leaders of lawyers’ top bodies condemned the federal government’s intention regarding proclamation of “Governor’s Rule” in Sindh.

SCBA President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon said they were well aware of new debate being triggered by the Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, over his advice to the prime minister for imposition of “Governor’s Rule” in Sindh province.

He said merely on the basis of false accusations and alleged charges of horse trading over the matter of dissidents of the ruling party, (which are yet to be verified), does not provide any sufficient grounds for imposition of governor rule.

“Amid the already spoiled political scenario, proclamation of governor rule would not only be a disastrous step for the Country but it would also be a blatant violation of democratic process,” he added.

Bhoon said the SCBA was of the opinion that under the guise of no-confidence motion, which was purely a democratic and constitutional right, any step leading to imposition of governor’s rule shall increase political polarisation and would become the ultimate reason for destabilisation in the country.

He further said it was not only harmful for democracy but would also destroy the harmony and unanimity of the nation. At this juncture, the SCBA would like to draw the attention of “prime minister” to remain careful and vigilant of his imprudent aides who have dragged him to the present situation over such ill-advices.

Being the custodian of rule of law and democracy in the country, the SCBA alongside the entire legal fraternity will strongly agitate and resist any such undemocratic move, if made by the incumbent government.

PBC Vice-Chairman Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry has strongly condemned the statement of the federal interior minister regarding imposition of “Governor’s Rule” in the Sindh province. He said the political situation in the country was already very tense and proclamation of Governor’s Rule would not only further aggravate it but would also be a violation of democratic process.

He said the council would resist the incumbent government’s unconstitutional and undemocratic step.

