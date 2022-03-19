Violations of party discipline: Institutions should take notice: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said those involved in horse trading the conscience of elected representatives stand exposed, and the constitutional institutions should take notice of it.

Talking to the media, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any compromise on his policy against corrupt elements.

Prime Minister Khan is standing on the right side of history, said Habib.

He added that there was also strong resentment among the masses against those who have sold out their loyalties.

Habib insisted those elements should be banned.

Prime Minister Khan was steadfast and determined in his fight and would not bow down and compromise, he said.

He said that nobody could blackmail Prime Minister Khan and he would not compromise with anyone on principles.

He said that those violating the party discipline would have to answer to the society and they had the opportunity to return from the auction house and come back to their homes.

Habib said that the Opposition had shown all its cards, whereas, the government had many cards including the trump card.

