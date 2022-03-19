Over 25 MPs vow support to Buzdar

LAHORE: More than 25 parliamentarians, including that of PPP and PML-N, called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and expressed their trust over PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the opposition was playing with fire. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s interest was put at stake. We would thwart any conspiracy against the government and the notorious politics of ‘Changa Manga’ and ‘Murree’ would not work, he added.

The nation stands with their ‘captain’ and defeat is the destiny of the opponents, he emphasised. The opposition has ruined its standing by honouring the money instead of respecting the sanctity of the vote, he added.

The CM noted that the nation has unanimously rejected the undemocratic and immoral acts of the opposition. Every tactic of the opposition would be fully countered; he said and made it clear that any attempt to create political unrest would be detrimental to the opposition. The nation firmly stands with PM Imran Khan, he added.

He lamented that conspiracies were being hatched against the PTI-led government from day one. The nefarious intentions of the opposition have been exposed and the government would respond to every tactic of the opposition. The opposition has corrupted politics through horse-trading, he noted. The opposition wants to contain the composite development by spreading chaos in the country, he regretted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022