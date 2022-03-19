ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

36th Japanese language speech contest at JICC

Press Release 19 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi organized 36th Japanese language speech contest in collaboration with Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) at Japan Information and Cultural Centre (JICC).

The contest featured eight Japanese language students exhibiting Japanese language skills and fluency.

Speaking at the occasion, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Isomura Toshikazu said that it is heartening to see Pakistani people, especially the youths, taking keen interest in Japanese language.

He emphasized that learning foreign languages is the best way to get acquainted with the culture, norms and history of other countries.

He stressed that learning Japanese language will help students to deepen knowledge about Japanese traditions, contemporary culture, lifestyle and way of thinking.

This year, Khadija Shafique won the first prize selected by a panel of judges comprised of Yamaguchi Kazunori, Country Director JETRO Pakistan, Ashida Katsunori, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Maeda Yoshihiro, representative of Principal-Karachi Japanese School. Later on, Isomura Toshikazu awarded prizes to winners and participants of speech contest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

JICC PJCA Japanese language skills

Comments

Comments are closed.

36th Japanese language speech contest at JICC

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

IT sector, freelancers and startups: FBR ‘drafting’ ordinance aimed at extending incentives

FO urges envoys to follow norms for meeting politicians

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Ministry proposes 3MMT of wheat import

Two PTI MNAs held, released

Ahead of no-confidence vote: Govt to seek SC ruling over ‘defections’

SCBA, PBC oppose ‘Governor’s rule’ proposal

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

SPI down 1.37pc WoW

Read more stories