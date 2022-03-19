36th Japanese language speech contest at JICC

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi organized 36th Japanese language speech contest in collaboration with Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) at Japan Information and Cultural Centre (JICC).

The contest featured eight Japanese language students exhibiting Japanese language skills and fluency.

Speaking at the occasion, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Isomura Toshikazu said that it is heartening to see Pakistani people, especially the youths, taking keen interest in Japanese language.

He emphasized that learning foreign languages is the best way to get acquainted with the culture, norms and history of other countries.

He stressed that learning Japanese language will help students to deepen knowledge about Japanese traditions, contemporary culture, lifestyle and way of thinking.

This year, Khadija Shafique won the first prize selected by a panel of judges comprised of Yamaguchi Kazunori, Country Director JETRO Pakistan, Ashida Katsunori, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Maeda Yoshihiro, representative of Principal-Karachi Japanese School. Later on, Isomura Toshikazu awarded prizes to winners and participants of speech contest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022