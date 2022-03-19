Pakistan is going to host the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Summit on 22-23 March 2022 under the theme of ‘Partnering for unity, justice and development’. After hosting the 17th extraordinary summit of OIC in Islamabad on 19th December 2021, Pakistan has added to its status in the comity of nations. The Muslim world lauded Pakistan’s effort to help financially constrained people of Afghanistan. The theme itself asserts its relevance in the given circumstances where the Muslim world is under constant pressures.

Foreign minister of Pakistan has said that the summit will cover the Kashmir and Palestine issues, Islamophobia and raging religious intolerance in India under the Narendra Modi government. Islamophobia was highlighted during the 17th extraordinary session of OIC as well. The Muslim community has been under a cloud in different parts of the West. In such hard times, the Resolution adopted by UNGA against Islamophobia ahead of the OIC summit is a landmark decision of the United Nations.

The Muslims all over the world are facing negative stereotyping, discrimination, hatred and violence. Pakistan has time and again highlighted this issue at international forums and the Prime Minister of Pakistan has specially been vocal about Islamophobia. Who can forget March 15, 2019 when 51 innocent Muslims were massacred at Christchurch in New Zealand.

The world has witnessed the attacks on Muslims in Canada, Europe and America as well. Placing Islamophobia as a principal agenda item of the OIC summit has earned Pakistan a great deal of respect and kudos from the Muslim community. The Islamic world has realised Pakistan’s true potential after hosting an extraordinary summit on Afghanistan, adoption of a resolution at UNGA and now hosting the OIC summit.

Indeed Pakistan has proven its worth and role as a leader of the Muslim world. Muslim countries need dire attention in areas of mutual cooperation, economic development and scientific research. Foreign Minister’s announcement of putting the Kashmir issue on the agenda of OIC is heartening news. In this regard, OIC has already set up a Contact Group for implementations of UN Kashmir resolutions. After taking the lead in UNGA, Pakistan should use the forum of OIC to push India for the implementation of UN resolutions and ensure the right of plebiscite to Kashmiris.

The Palestine issue also receives the warmth of Pakistan at every forum. Pakistan has never allowed the Palestine issue to pale before the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has always voiced its concerns strongly on human rights violations in Occupied Palestinian Territory. Putting this issue on the agenda is also a prudent decision of Pakistan. Along with these longstanding political issues, OIC also needs to prepare the Muslim world for upcoming challenges of fast changing world. Rise of technology has transformed the world.

Tech giants and conglomerates are deciding the future directions of states. Fast paced technological innovations have helped developed nations become powerful and influential to dictate the global market. Prime Minister of Pakistan at the occasion of J-10C induction ceremony at Kamra Airbase reiterated the need for developing indigenous technologies and establishing a technology university for future needs. He also mentioned that Pakistan has produced quality professionals in every field. Unfortunately, we could not provide them better operational and working facilities which forced them to settle abroad. Such talent can come back to help Pakistan if we guarantee an efficient system to them.

OIC summit affords the country an ideal opportunity to raise this issue and make the Muslim world realise the enormity and profundity of future needs and challenges. The youth of the Muslim world seem dissatisfied as OIC has never paid enough heed to the challenges being faced by them. The OIC summit should bring science and research under its focus; it will ultimately ensure a promising future for the young population. Lastly, social media’s importance cannot be overemphasised. Mutual social media networking policies may be formulated to counter negative stereotyping of Muslims, psychological warfare, propaganda. Such policies can also be aimed at fact-checking and promotion of narratives.

(The writer is a civil servant)

Qurat-Ul-Ain

