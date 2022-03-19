ICE canola futures up

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures surged on Thursday and halted a three-day skid, rising with soy futures on a rally in crude oil prices.

CP Rail, Canada’s second-largest railway, gave notice on Wednesday that it will lock out workers on Sunday if negotiations fail.

A railway shut-down would pressure canola prices in the short term, but may be bullish longer-term as demand builds, a trader said.

May canola gained $16.30 to $1,130.20 per tonne.

May-July canola spread traded 2,032 times.

US soybean futures finished higher, drawing strength from a rally in crude and soyoil. Euronext May rapeseed futures also climbed.