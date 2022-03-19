South Korea’s KFA tenders for corn

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, March 17. The KFA’s Busan section seeks the corn in two consignments of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

The second consignment is for arrival in South Korea around June 15. Shipment is sought for May 12-May 31 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, for April 22-May 11 if from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, April 17-May 6 if from South America and April 27-May 16 if from South Africa.

Asian purchase interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by continued ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, after the fighting stopped Ukraine’s massive corn shipments.