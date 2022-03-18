ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Palm logs 16% weekly fall, sharpest since 1986

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains to fall more than 5% on Friday, posting their deepest weekly plunge since 1986, after top producer Indonesia’s abandonment of volume curbs on exports outweighed news of a higher export levy.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 304 ringgit, or 5.12%, at 5,632 ringgit ($1,343.83) a tonne.

Palm fell 16% this week, snapping a three-week rally and erasing most of the war risk premium accrued after Russia invaded Ukraine late last month. That was its largest weekly decline since Feb. 28, 1986.

Palm oil jumps 4%, ends four-day losing streak on strong March exports

The removal of Indonesia’s export restrictions would lift global palm oil supply, which may in turn curb international crude palm oil prices, analysts at UOB Kay Hian said in a note.

Prices were higher earlier on Friday after news that Indonesia had significantly raised its maximum palm oil export levy to $375 per tonne when the reference price is at least $1,500 a tonne.

“(A) higher Indonesian crude palm oil export levy under the revamped structure means Malaysia will continue to benefit from increased crude palm oil exports,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The move, part of efforts to control domestic cooking oil prices after previous measures failed to tackle the problem, came a day after Indonesia announced a surprise policy U-turn to remove export volume restrictions on palm oil products.

Better Malaysian export prospects and a recovery in the Dalian market offered some support to the market, Varqa said, but there was some pull-back with production set to rise in March.

Dalian’s soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.5%.

