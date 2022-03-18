ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.27%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
ASL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
AVN 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.26%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
FNEL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.58%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.5%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.99%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.27%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.96%)
TRG 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -54 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By -384.4 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,629 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.17%)

LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Tokyo shares flat in early trade

AFP 18 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index was up slightly in early trade Friday as fears receded that Russia might default on its bonds.

The Nikkei 225 index hovered in a narrow range and was up 0.01 percent or 2.63 points at 26,655.52 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.31 percent or 5.93 points to 1,904.94.

The dollar was at 118.63 yen, nearly flat from 118.64 yen on Thursday in New York.

Japanese shares set for best week in nearly 22 months

The market’s risk appetite continued to grow after the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates, lifting the Dow to end up 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq to advance 1.3 percent.

The market cheered as it became clear that Russia had made payments on its bonds, weakening fears of a possible default.

“The importance of the payment cannot be understated as it indicates that the exceptions that were set up on the sanctions on Russia are holding and may indicate a willingness by firms to allow other transactions such as energy,” Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said in a note.

The move added “to a sense of hope despite the Kremlin pushing back overnight on the degree of progress in peace talks,” the note said.

The Ukraine crisis continued to weigh on the market, while investors in Tokyo were expected to square their positions ahead of a long weekend.

The Nikkei has steadily gained in recent days. “Naturally, profit-taking is expected,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

But caution was receding about the war in Ukraine for now.

“Since the start of March, Japanese shares have tended to drop significantly ahead of weekends because investors were cautious about the risks of the war turning worse,” Okasan said.

“With signs of progress seen in the ceasefire negotiations, moves to sell aggressively should be limited,” the brokerage said.

Among major shares, Sony Group rose 0.45 percent to 12,325 yen. SoftBank Group rose 1.07 percent to 4,836 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 0.72 percent to 60,340 yen. Nintendo added 0.80 percent to 61,440 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.32 percent to 756.7 yen. Air carrier ANA Holdings dropped 1.88 percent to 2,476.5 yen.

Toyota fell 1.13 percent to 2,013 yen after the automaker announced further reduction of production activities cause of a pandemic-linked parts shortage.

Tokyo stocks

