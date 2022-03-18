ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.68%)
Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Recorder Report Updated 18 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) posted 6 percent growth during the first eight months of ongoing fiscal year (FY22).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported that Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $ 1.257 billion during July-Feb of FY22 compared to $ 1.185 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY21), showing an increase of $ 72.4 million. During the period under review, FDI inflows were $1.788 billion as against outflow of $ 532 million.

Although, overall Chinese investment has declined sharply 23 percent; however, Chins still remained the largest investing county with net FDI of $ 385 million during the first eight months of this fiscal year compared with $523 during same period last year.

United States ranked second largest investor with net FDI of $ 175million during July-Feb of FY22 compared with USD 84 million during same period last year.

FDI needs a solution

Foreign direct investment during February 2022 witnessed net inflow $ 91 million, down 34 percent, compared to net inflow of $137 million during February 2021.

During the first eight months of this fiscal year, major investment was poured in Power Sector amounting to $430 million followed by Financial Business worth $275 million and Communications Sector $ 185 million.

Foreign Portfolio investment stood $ 315 million negative during the period under review.

Overall foreign investment in the country mounted up by 131 percent to $1.847 billion during July-Feb of FY22 versus $799 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

