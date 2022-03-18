ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
Bilawal says ‘MNAs are facing dire threats’

Naveed Butt 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing political activities in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are being threatened of dire consequences if they take part in the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

The PPP chairman in his tweets on Thursday said, “MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in no-confidence process. Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime.”

In another tweet, Bilawal said, “PPP & PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now. IA a few friends will respond to IKs accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us.” He said that they will do all they can to ensure their protection, adding that the party will not reveal all of its cards. He also said that a few friends will respond to the accusations by Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PPPP senior leader and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should show strength of 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) instead of holding public gathering at D-Chowk on March 27. Addressing a news conference, the PPP leader said that the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister is a democratic practice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PM Imran Khan PPP chairman no confidence resolution ‘MNAs

