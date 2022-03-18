ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP says it has no role in no-trust motion

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of alleged horse-trading related to no-confidence motion against him, the electoral body on Thursday, distanced itself from this issue, saying, it has no role in the matter.

“The ECP has been subjected to criticism from senior government functionaries in the context of alleged floor-crossing by some members against the backdrop of no-confidence motion moved against the PM”, the commission said in a statement.

“In the light of relevant constitutional and electoral provisions as well as the related rules of business — it is clarified that ECP has no role in the proceedings of the election of, and no-confidence motion against the PM”, it added.

The ECP said it can play a role in the proceedings related to election of PM and no-confidence motion if empowered to do so through parliamentary legislation.

“The ECP is well aware of its powers and is exercising them effectively”, the electoral body said.

Addressing a public rally in Swat earlier on Wednesday, the PM had accused opposition parties of engaging into horse-trading in the Sindh House and demanded of ECP to take notice.

According to Article 95: (1) A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per cent of the total membership of the National Assembly may be passed against the PM by the NA.

(2) A resolution - shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which such resolution is moved in the NA.

(3) A resolution referred – shall not be moved in the NA while the NA is considering demands for grants submitted to it in the annual budget statement.

(4) If the resolution referred – is passed by a majority of the total membership of the NA, the PM shall cease to hold office.

The ECP can only play its role if any lawmaker votes against his/her party’s policy in the no-confidence motion and their case is referred to the electoral body.

Article 63 A (b) provides that — if a member of a parliamentary party composed of a single political party in a house - votes or abstains from voting in the house contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relations to - election of the PM or the chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill; he may be declared in writing by the head of the parliamentary party to have defected from the political party, and the head of the parliamentary party may forward a copy of the declaration to the presiding officer, and shall similarly forward a copy to the member concerned: Provided that before making the declaration, the head of the parliamentary party shall provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him.

Article 63 A (2) says a member of a house shall be deemed to be a member of a parliamentary party, if, he, having been elected as a candidate or nominee of a political party – by means of a declaration in writing.

Article 63 A (3) provides that upon receipt of the declaration – the presiding officer of the house shall within two days refer the declaration to the chief election commissioner who shall lay the declaration before the election commission for its decision confirming the declaration or otherwise within 30 days of its receipt by the CEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDM NA PM Imran Khan ECP no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

ECP says it has no role in no-trust motion

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories