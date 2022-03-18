Rashid urges PM to impose governor’s rule on Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that he has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose governor’s rule in Sindh. Talking to reporters after the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers at Sindh House was confirmed on media, he said that he has suggested to the prime minister to impose governor’s rule in Sindh. “I have given my proposal to the prime minister, now it is his call what he is going to do”, he said.

The minister said that funds of Sindh government have been used for buying and selling of members of the National Assembly. What the Sindh government has done is a conspiracy against democracy, he said, adding that today, theSindh government has been exposed.

Regarding the presence of PTI members in Sindh House, he said that the government is taking no [police] action as the PTI MNAs went to Sindh House because of their greed for money. The matter is between the lawmakers and the people, he added.

The minister said that today, the nation and the whole world is seeing that on the one hand thieves, snatchers, and looters have come together to save their looted wealth; sometimes they talk of national government and sometimes of a technocrat government.

He said that the whole nation is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan. On March 27, hundreds of thousands of people will participate in public gathering at D-Chowk.

Earlier, talking to reporters on Thursday morning, he said that there are some 10 to 12 lawmakers of the PTI in Sindh House as well as 300 to 400 personnel of Sindh police have been brought from the province.

“Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Maqsood Memon and the force they have brought in are a separate case,” he said.

About buying loyalties of lawmakers, he said that the nation would decide about it. The mandi [market] of buying and selling of lawmakers set up in Sindh House is a separate case, he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the nation to humiliate those who sold their conscience, whenever they visit their constituencies.

He further said that he does politics on time and time is an important factor in the coming 20 days. The minister said that it was the discretion of the speaker National Assembly when he should summon the session of the assembly, and the speaker has nine days.

In a tweet later, the interior minister recalled that “on the recommendation of the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, under Article 237 of the Constitution, former president Asif Ali Zardari on February 25,2009,imposed governor rule against the government of Shehbaz Sharif for two months in Punjab”.

He said that so far, governor’s rule had been imposed thrice in Sindh province, adding there is no other option in Sindh without governor’s rule as Sindh government is openly violating the constitution by horse trading.

“Now blackmailers, vote sellers and buyers do not deserve any relief. Prime Minister Imran Khan will now have to impose governor rule in Sindh,” he added.

Sources said that the Ministry of Interior called a high-level meeting today (Friday) to review law and order situation in Sindh, adding that the interior minister will preside the meeting.

They said that the meeting after reviewing law and order situation, will prepare a summary regarding deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh and will forward it to the prime minister.

