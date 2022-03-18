Three Punjab ministers repose confidence in PM, Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Ministers Sibtain Khan, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of PM and chief minister Punjab.

The participants also discussed departmental performance, political situation and foiling of the no-confidence motion. Talking on the occasion, the CM lamented that the impassive opposition is preoccupied with the lust for power. Its conduct is extremely disappointing and irresponsible as it has harmed national unity by engaging in negative politics, he added.

He asserted that the rejected elements would not get anything as politics of anarchy is their only agenda. Point scoring on every issue is their only goal as the opposition could only make hollow claims while sitting in the drawing-rooms. Meanwhile, the nation would remain united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he concluded.

Moreover, the CM has sought a report from IG police about the death of a young biker due to kite twine in Iqbal Town. He directed to take strict action against the negligent officials along with the stringent implementation of the law banning kite flying to save lives.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Town DSP and SHO have been suspended and departmental action is ordered by CM who has warned that legal action would be taken against the concerned police officer if any incident of kite flying took place. The police should take inflexible actions against delinquent kite flyers as no routine lip-service would be tolerated; he cautioned and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

