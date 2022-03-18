ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Additional tax recovery notice: Sugar mill knocks on LHC’s door

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Shakarganj Mills Limited has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against issuance of an additional tax recovery notice during the pendency of petitioner’s matter before the respondent commissioner Inland Revenue.

The petitioner through its counsel Ijaz Ahmad Awan contended that it is the leading brand of refined sugars in the Pakistani retail market and produces pharmaceutical, beverage and commercial grades sugar.

The counsel argued that the petitioner company makes huge contribution to the national exchequer in the form of various taxes, duties, fees, etc. He said the matter relates to the filing of sales tax/ federal excise return for the tax periods March 2017 and January 2018. The Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue had issued a show cause notice to the petitioner due to the late filing and deposit of tax returns.

During pendency of the matters, principal amount was duly deposited on April 17, 2017, February 15, 2018, and February 26, 2018, he added and said the matter is pending till date and not fixed for hearing.

The counsel said that the crushing season nears its end and the embargo clamped on the factory premises is bound to cause law and order situation besides causing irreparable loss to the poor cane growers and revenue because taxable supplies have been stopped by dint of placement of the said impugned embargo on the sugar manufacturing factory.

He said the respondent neither served any notice of embargo nor the embargo placement order on the petitioner in accordance with the provisions of Rule 77 (a) of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

He prayed the court to set aside the order in question till final decision of the petition and restraint respondent from taking coercive measures against the petitioner company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC sugar mill Shakarganj Mills Limited Additional tax recovery notice

Comments

1000 characters

Additional tax recovery notice: Sugar mill knocks on LHC’s door

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories