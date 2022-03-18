Zaidi asks CM to explain presence of Sindh police in Islamabad

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has sent a letter on Thursday to the Secretary Establishment in which he raised concerns about the Sindh government deploying provincial police to the federal capital.

According to details the federal minister in his letter has requested the Secretary Establishment to hold an inquiry of the issue.

Ali Zaidi further said that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) special unit Maqsood Memon should also be interrogated on this foolish act. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader bashed the Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah and said that the CM should explain the presence of Sindh police in Islamabad.