Most crew members from UAE sunken ship rescued by Iranian team

DUBAI: All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.

“Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member,” an official from Iran’s Bushehr Province told IRNA.

Jahangir Dehghani said two Iranian rescue vessels were present at the scene of the accident and that meteorologists reported wind speeds of 70 kilometres per hour.